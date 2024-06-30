Boeing (LON:BOE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $220.00

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 220 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 223.12 ($2.83). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.79), with a volume of 7,469 shares changing hands.
Boeing Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.