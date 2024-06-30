Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.50

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$136.50 and traded as high as C$146.05. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$145.65, with a volume of 3,763,459 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$205.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$142.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$136.57.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.58 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.99, for a total value of C$2,819,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,133.12. Insiders sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565 in the last three months.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

