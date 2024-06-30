Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.36

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.36 and traded as high as C$10.89. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$10.82, with a volume of 1,441,468 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.80.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.38. The firm has a market cap of C$6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.88%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.