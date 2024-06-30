Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.41

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.41 and traded as high as C$40.66. Finning International shares last traded at C$40.11, with a volume of 166,846 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.13.

Finning International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.93 per share, with a total value of C$194,650.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total transaction of C$30,803.50. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.93 per share, with a total value of C$194,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $971,140 and sold 5,320 shares valued at $230,530. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Stories

