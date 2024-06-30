Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.37

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.37 and traded as high as $66.23. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 15,556 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.13% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

