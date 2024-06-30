Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $809.30

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 809.30 ($10.27) and traded as high as GBX 870.30 ($11.04). Informa shares last traded at GBX 855.80 ($10.86), with a volume of 2,463,123 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.37) target price on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 922 ($11.70) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 865.33 ($10.98).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of £11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,852.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 837.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 809.44.

In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.40), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($601,992.13). Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

