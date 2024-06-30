NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.91

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.91 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 155.03 ($1.97). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 152.60 ($1.94), with a volume of 2,772,807 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

NCC Group Stock Performance

NCC Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £478.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,052.00 and a beta of 0.76.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

