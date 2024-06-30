NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.91

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.91 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 155.03 ($1.97). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 152.60 ($1.94), with a volume of 2,772,807 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NCC
NCC Group Stock Performance
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NCC Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.