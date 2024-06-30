Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $18.28 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

