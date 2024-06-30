Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.12

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.96. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 26,954 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $146.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 94.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 92.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.