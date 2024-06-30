LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.65

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.65 and traded as high as $34.57. LTC Properties shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 791,203 shares.

LTC Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.86 and a quick ratio of 15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 3,082 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $97,606.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,982.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in LTC Properties by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.