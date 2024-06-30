Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 91.9% in June

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,904,900 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 6,203,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 489.9 days.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:KKPNF opened at $3.87 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $4.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.