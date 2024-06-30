Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.93

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.93 and traded as high as $37.72. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 25,475 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 13,650.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2,710.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

