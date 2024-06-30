Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Up 96.8% in June

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the May 31st total of 630,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGRO opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

