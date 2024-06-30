Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.05. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 20,817 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

