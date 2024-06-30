Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Up 97.1% in June

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Entain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMVHY opened at $7.95 on Friday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.