Short Interest in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Expands By 97.9%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,200 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Golden Matrix Group news, COO Weiting Feng sold 15,727 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $62,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,837,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

GMGI opened at $2.47 on Friday. Golden Matrix Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.