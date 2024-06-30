Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.25

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.25 and traded as high as $24.05. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 534,588 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $772.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 144.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,350.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 142,336 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 294.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 293,375 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,158,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

