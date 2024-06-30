China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of CYD stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

