BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYM. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

