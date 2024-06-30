BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
