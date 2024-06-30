Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $4.07. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 116,748 shares traded.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 121.51% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. Analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barfresh Food Group

About Barfresh Food Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRFH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

