Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Grows By 95.5%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 53,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $0.91 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

