Vicus Capital Buys 10,466 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.