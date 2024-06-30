OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $819,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.39.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $110.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

