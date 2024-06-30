Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Update

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Media Group Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of Universal Media Group stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Universal Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.45.
About Universal Media Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Media Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.