Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Trading Up 6.8%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. 3,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, utilizes engineered and non-engineered Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) technologies to develop therapies for solid tumors. The company develops Deltacel-01, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for patients with non-small cell lung cancer; Isocel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat Mesothelin Isoform 2 positive solid malignancies; ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; Procel in combination with low-dose radiation to treat PD-L1 positive solid malignancies; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.