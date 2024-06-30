SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.60

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $597.55 million and approximately $29.74 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,457.52 or 1.00217187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012677 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00076678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,565,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,565,804.393819 with 1,287,503,952.8480132 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57072406 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $23,670,985.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

