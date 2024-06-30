Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Trading Up 3.5%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $17.16. 23,222,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89,550% from the average session volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Venus Acquisition Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

