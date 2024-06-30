TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the May 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TSS Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS TSSI opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.74. TSS has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 26.78%.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

