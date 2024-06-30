Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,300 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 600,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Ushio Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UHOIF opened at $12.60 on Friday. Ushio has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

