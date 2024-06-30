Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Down 5.2%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,040,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,517,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Oblong Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative net margin of 126.57% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

