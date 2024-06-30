Short Interest in WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Drops By 33.3%

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Stock Performance
TVTV opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
About WhereverTV Broadcasting
