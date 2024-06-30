Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Techtronic Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

TTNDY opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.6065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.59.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

