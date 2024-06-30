Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) is Private Ocean LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 6.66% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $51,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,319 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,178,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 417,498 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,576,000 after purchasing an additional 433,949 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,563,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,622,000 after purchasing an additional 701,498 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

