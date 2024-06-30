Vicus Capital Has $6.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $182.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

