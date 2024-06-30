Private Ocean LLC Sells 12,853 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.55 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

