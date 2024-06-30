iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Lifted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

