Vicus Capital Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.74% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMIT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after buying an additional 219,739 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 299,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 156,901 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 140,065 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000.

MMIT opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

