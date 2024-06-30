Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $133.56.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
