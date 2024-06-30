Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 245.8 days.
Venture Price Performance
Shares of VEMLF opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Venture has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $11.75.
Venture Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.