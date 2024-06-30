eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $621.74 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $621.74 million and $5.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,427.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.40 or 0.00633923 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00072430 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,722,407,798,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,722,401,548,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.