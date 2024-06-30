Lumi Credits (LUMI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $530.18

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $530.18 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

