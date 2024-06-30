Apollo Currency Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.11 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $4.11 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 47.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00045961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

