Quantum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57.90 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $57.90 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.13 or 1.00046274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012648 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00076772 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $57.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

