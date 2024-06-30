PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $570.59 million and approximately $12.23 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 383,916,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,997,505 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

