Lista DAO Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a market cap of $151.98 million and $53.46 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.64638246 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $69,592,371.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

