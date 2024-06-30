holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0033

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last week, holoride has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $21,140.76 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.13 or 0.05514018 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00045961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002293 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00319085 USD and is down -7.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,973.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

