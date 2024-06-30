iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $48,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

