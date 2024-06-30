Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $52.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $52,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 90,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.