iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $64,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWD opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.13 and its 200-day moving average is $171.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

