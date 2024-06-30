Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Buys 6,047 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $85,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $120.74 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

